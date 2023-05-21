Verona’s defeat against Atalanta gave Salernitana their second consecutive salvation with three games to spare, a goal they reached without taking the field while waiting for Monday afternoon’s match against Roma at the Olimpico. No carousels, a few toasts in some bars and a few fireworks that exploded in some districts of the city. A contained joy, the celebrations are postponed to next Friday when the team coached by Paulo Sousa will play the last match of the season against Udinese at the Arechi stadium.

Message

—

Once salvation was reached, the club published a post on its website while the president Danilo Iervolino entrusted his thoughts to social networks, quickly shared by hundreds of fans. “With three games still to play, Salernitana and all Salernitani fans can celebrate another historic salvation in the top flight of the Italian football championship. I am delighted with this group of players who have shown that they are champions on and off the pitch. A our infinite gratitude for the great result achieved. A heartfelt thanks to our coach Sousa who was able to give energy and confidence to our boys, to our director De Sanctis for his extraordinary and courageous intuitions, to our CEO Maurizio Milan who with elegance and stubbornness manage the activities of our company, to all the collaborators, and finally to our fans who are the pride and strength of this team”, wrote Iervolino closing his message with a heart and a “thanks to all , the dream continues. Full speed ahead”. The entrepreneur from Palma Campania has once again rewritten the history of Salernitana which, something that has never happened in over one hundred years of activity, will participate in the top league for the third year in a row next season.