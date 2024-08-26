Verona Juventus live streaming, tv and probable lineups of the Serie A match

VERONA JUVENTUS STREAMING TV – Today, Monday 26 August 2024, at 20:45 Verona and Juventus take to the field at the Bentegodi stadium in Verona, a match valid for the second day of Serie A 2024-2025. Where to watch Verona Juventus live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sport or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to watch it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Verona and Juventus will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Ample pre- and post-match coverage is planned with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with various guests and experts. The kick-off of Verona Juventus is scheduled for 20:45 today, Monday 26 August 2024. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a completely legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

WHERE TO WATCH FOOTBALL MATCHES IN STREAMING

The probable formations

We have seen where to watch Verona Juventus on TV and live streaming, but who is playing? What are the probable formations? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for today’s match:

VERONA (4-2-3-1): Montipò; Tchatchoua, Coppola, Dawidowicz, Frese; Belahyane, Duda; Livramento, Kastanos, Lazovic; Mosquera. Coach Zanetti.

JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Danilo, Gatti, Bremer, Cabal; Locatelli, Douglas Luiz; Cambiaso, Yildiz, Mbangula; Vlahovic. Coach Motta.

