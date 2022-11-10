Verona Juventus live streaming, TV and probable line-ups of the Serie A match

VERONA JUVENTUS STREAMING TV – Today, Thursday 10 November 2022, at 18.30 Verona and Juventus take the field at the Bentegodi stadium in Verona, a match valid for the 14th matchday of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Verona Juventus live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sport or Dazn? Here are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Verona and Juventus will be visible live on the online platform DAZN. Expected ample pre and post game with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Verona Juventus is scheduled for 18.30 today, Thursday 10 November 2022. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and totally legal. Also because, remember, piracy is a crime.

The probable formations

We have seen where to see Verona Juventus on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable formations? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Verona (3-5-2): Montipò; Dawidowicz, Gunter, Ceccherini; Pharaohs, Tameze, Veloso, Hongla, Doig; Kallon, Henry.

Juventus (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Miretti; Milik.

