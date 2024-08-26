Juve won 3-0 at Verona in the match of the second day of the Serie A championship and is alone at the top of the table with full points. The Bianconeri coached by Thiago Motta pass at the Bentegodi with a brace from Vlahovic and a goal from the young Savona: Juve is the only team with 6 points after 180 minutes and enjoys first place alone after 4 years. Verona, defeated after the victorious debut against Napoli, remains at 3 points.

The match

Juve deservedly wins a difficult match at the start. Verona presses and doesn’t give space to the Bianconeri, who commit a series of errors coming out of their own half. The Turin team suffers in the first quarter of an hour and risks on Mosquera’s conclusion, blocked in extremis by the defense.

Locatelli’s poisonous right-footed shot, in the 18th minute, is the first sign of Juventus’ awakening. The guests gain ground, begin to find space and take control of the match. It is Juve who attack and the results arrive in the 28th minute. Locatelli steals the ball, Yildiz pots and Vlahovic doesn’t miss: 0-1.

The goal definitively uncorks the match and allows Motta’s team to play with ease. Verona presses and leaves space, the Bianconeri take advantage and strike. Cambiaso sends Mbangula to the left, the twenty-year-old’s cross is an assist for the kid who arrives from the right wing: Savona crosses the header, 0-2.

The curtain falls on the match at the start of the second half. Tchatchoua knocks down Mbangula, penalty for Juve. Vlahovic doesn’t miss from the penalty spot, double and 0-3. Before the final whistle, there was also room for De Gregorio to intervene and deny Tchatchoua a goal in the 83rd minute. Juve wins 3-0, Thiago Motta is alone in first place.