INVESTMENTS IN CRYPTOCURRENCIES, ABUSIVE FINANCIAL PROMOTER ARRESTED

The Financiers of the Provincial Command of Verona carried out a personal precautionary measure of house arrest and a preventive seizure order, issued by the investigating judge of the Court of Verona at the request of the local Prosecutor's Office, against a twenty-seven year old from Verona, resident in the province but actually residing in the United Arab Emirates, under investigation for the alleged crime of financial abuse. The investigations, directed by the Verona prosecutor's office and conducted by the financiers of the local Economic and Financial Police Unit, began with the investigation of numerous complaints for fraud presented by dozens of Veronese residents. The activity of the Fiamme Gialle made it possible to reconstruct the modus operandi of the suspect, who, at least since 2021, also through his profiles on social networks, followed by over 26 thousand followers, promoted his image as a very successful person in financial sector and advertised events and companies active in the world of cryptocurrency investments.

WATCH THE GDF VIDEO

It was also ascertained that the twenty-seven-year-old organized and participated, as a speaker, in conferences on the topic of virtual currency, during which he illegally proposed and placed financial investment products and services. Through his illicit conduct, the 'promoter', also with the help of other compliant people, equally under investigation, misled savers through investment proposals at extremely favorable conditions, promising them a 'safe' and huge return. The negotiation of investments actually took place in the absence of the authorizations required by the Consolidated Finance Act. The profit from the crime was quantified at over 500 thousand euros, corresponding to the total of the amounts illicitly accumulated and stolen by the suspects from the various defrauded subjects.

The investigations made it possible to ascertain that the recipient of the precautionary measure was abusively promoting products, financial instruments and investment activities in cryptocurrencies and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) in the interests of a joint-stock company governed by Italian law and companies governed by foreign law ( based in Luxembourg and Costa Rica, the Seychelles and the Virgin Islands), some of which operate in the national territory through online investment platforms. The Financiers of the Verona Provincial Command, in agreement with the local Prosecutor's Office, reported three of these platforms to Consob (National Commission for Companies and the Stock Exchange) after having ascertained that they lacked the authorizations to operate in Italian financial markets. In order to prevent the risk of continuation of the criminal activity even during the period of the precautionary measure, the electronic devices for accessing the Internet available to the suspect were seized.

Subscribe to the newsletter

