Verona Inter live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Serie A match

VERONA INTER STREAMING TV – Today, Wednesday 3 May 2023, at 21 Verona and Inter take the field at the Bentegodi stadium in Verona, a match valid for the 33rd day of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Verona Inter live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Verona and Inter will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN and on Sky Sports satellite channels. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Verona Inter kick-off is scheduled for 9 pm today, Wednesday 3 May 2023.

WHERE TO SEE STREAMING SOCCER MATCHES

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Verona Inter on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

VERONA (3-4-2-1): Montipò; Magnani, Hien, Dawidowicz; Faraoni, Tameze, Abildgaard, Lazovic; Kallon, Verdi; Djuric.

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Lautaro, Dzeko.

