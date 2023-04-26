Verona, 55-year-old son arrested for the double murder of his parents

Was arrested the son of the spouses found killed yesterday, April 25, in an apartment in Veronain the Borgo Roma district. Osvaldo Turazza55, was taken to the police station for questioning and is accused of double homicide. The victims are Giampaolo Turazza And Vilma Vezzaroaged 75 and 73 respectively.

The dynamics of the crime is still being reconstructed by the police, but according to the first findings, the couple would have been stabbed in the throat: the father while he was in bed, the mother was found in the corridor of their apartment. It seems that the crime has been committed at the height of a quarrel. According to the reconstructions made during the interrogation, Osvaldo was visiting his parents when he allegedly lost control after an argument linked to economic reasons, so he would take a knife from the kitchen and hit his parents in a fit of madness. It is not excluded that the 55-year-old may have acted under the influence of drugs.

Although the lifeless bodies were only discovered yesterday, the crime dates back to Monday evening. On Tuesday afternoon, in fact, Osvaldo presented himself at the barracks of the Finance Guard. It’s not clear why. The fact is that then, after entering his parents’ apartment together with the police and the magistrate on duty – who listened to him for a long time in front of the parents’ corpses – he came out in handcuffs.

