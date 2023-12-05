Verona, Gdf investigation? The club: “On a third club, not on Hellas”

The Verona with a note on the Club’s official website he explains: “The Guardia di Finanza is carrying out an investigation into a third-party company and not into Hellas Verona. No search was carried out either at the premises or elsewhere.”

“The Club has spontaneously made its accounting findings available relating to relations with said company, which consist in the receipt of only three invoices relating to the tax period four years ago and in any case of modest amounts”, we read in the Verona press release.

“The dispute, it is further specified during the verification, could be equivalent to approximately 50,000 euros. In any case, it is categorically denied that the subject of the requested tax documents relates to sponsorship contractsa topic that no one has ever talked about”, concludes the Verona club.

