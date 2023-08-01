Verona, fourteen year old hit and killed by a pirated car

A 14-year-old boy was run over and killed on the evening of Monday 31 July in San Vito di Negrar, in the province of Verona, along the Aquilio provincial road 12.

Chris Obeng, of Ghanaian origin, was walking on the side of the road when he was mowed down by a pirate car, which fled after causing the accident.

The young man died after being hit by a pirate car, which fled after causing the accident. From the first reconstructions, the young man was walking on the road when he was hit by the car, which then drove away without providing assistance. Transported in very serious conditions to Verona to the Borgo Trento hospital, the 13-year-old (he would have turned 14 in September) died on Tuesday morning due to the injuries sustained in the impact.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Carabinieri tracked down the driver of the car and detained him. It is a 39-year-old with a history of drug dealing and driving under the influence.

“He could have been saved if he had been rescued” after the accident. This was stated by the doctors of the intensive and emergency care of the University Hospital of Verona, who had welcomed the young victim last night. According to the doctors, the injuries sustained by the young man alone would not be “compatible with death”, instead caused by “cardiac arrest due to crushing hypoxia”. Basically, before being noticed by a passerby, the 13-year-old remained on the ground for a period of time that could have been fatal.