Late yesterday afternoon the police found the decomposing body of an elderly woman in an apartment in the Borgo Milano district of Verona: it belongs to an eighty-year-old woman who lived on the top floor, now discovered mummified by the agents of Commander Luigi Altamura.

There is maximum confidentiality on the matter, which is enriched by other details: the woman’s 60-year-old son would have continued to collect the pension from the day of his death, which according to the coroners who saw the body could date back to five years ago. The man is untraceable, the investigators have taken steps to track him down. Neighbors said that for years they had only seen him leave and enter the building.

“What we know at the moment is that the death dates back to a long time ago, probably at least six years but the medico-legal investigations will establish it. For some suspicious circumstances, the prosecutor ordered and authorized the local police both to enter the apartment and to carry out the search”, explained the deputy prosecutor Bruno Bruni as reported by the newspaper L’Arena. In the meantime, the transfer of the body to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Borgo Roma has been arranged.