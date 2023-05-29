For five years he had hidden his mother’s remains at home, continuing to receive the woman’s pension, around 30,000 euros a year. They found out four days ago. But now he has disappeared into thin air.

Bernardo Rossi disappeared on Friday: first he presented himself to the Verona police to have the indictments notified, then he left the Command, losing track of himself. And of course he left no contact details. His cell phone is turned off.

Rossi is 61 years old. In the past he was the owner of a marketing firm, which however is not active. He has a passion for horses. His mother, Helga Maria Enghbarth, died in 2017 and her son kept her remains at home. The woman’s body was stored in a large black sack on her bed. The autopsy will reveal whether the old woman died of natural death or from other causes.

The charge for the man is fraud against the state and concealment of a body. He is described by all as a kind person, but no one had confidence, he had no friends as far as we know and very few exchanged even a few words with him. The mother’s pension was paid into an account shared with the son, who was therefore able to dispose of it freely.