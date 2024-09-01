Genoa – First defeat in the championship for the Genoa beaten 2-0 at home by Verona. Gilardino’s team ended the first half in a draw, coming close to scoring on a couple of occasions with Messias and Vasquez (crossbar) and only risking a shot from Harroui, parried by Gollini. The match changed in the second half: Verona more enterprising, Genoa in difficulty.

After a sensational chance for Messias, the guests took the lead in the 55th minute thanks to an error by the rossoblù goalkeeper Gollini who mistimed his exit: Tchatchoua did not forgive. The doubling 9 minutes later: Thorsby, just entered, hit with his arm too wide on Dawidowicz’s cross. Penalty that Tengstedt converted with power. Genoa’s final assault was useless.

Gilardino: “Good until Verona’s goal. Then we fell apart”

There is regret in Alberto Gilardino’s words after his Genoa’s defeat at the Ferraris against Verona: “I’ll tell you what I just said to the boys a little while ago: I think that until we went behind we played a great game from every point of view. At the start of the second half we were missing something, after the goal we thought individually and no longer as a team, regardless of the penalty episode. And this approach penalised us. We played a great first half creating opportunities to score. We have to make it happen and take responsibility by trying to go one-on-one like Messias did”. Then he goes into detail analyzing some positive aspects of these ninety minutes that ended with a defeat: “I definitely liked the attitude until the goal which was positive. But we have to improve in terms of finishing the chances we create because in Serie A any team can hurt you and that’s what Verona did, they deserved to win. Now we take home this defeat with a lot of bitterness and many regrets but games last 96 minutes. The teams this year, those that are defined as ‘medium-small’ have all strengthened. It’s a fact and it will be hard to win against anyone both at home and away”.

Zanetti: “It’s a dream to start like this”

Paolo Zanetti celebrates three very important points for his Verona and applauds the performance of his boys on the Ferraris pitch against Genoa: “We studied the game as we always do and it was a game with a very high difficulty coefficient, in a wonderful stadium and against a strong and quality team. We were good at staying in the game but also at always wanting to attack when Genoa gave us the chance. We played a complete game, like a real team. I’m really happy. I won’t deny it, it was a dream to start the championship with two victories like that. We’ve always had a low profile but with work we’ve shown ourselves that if we want we can do well against anyone. Furthermore, the boys who have arrived slowly are learning what it means to play for Hellas”, adds the coach of the Venetians. Who then adds: “I’d like to have a fairly flexible team idea. The important thing is to have players to be able to change the module as well. I think that on a numerical level we’re there, now we need to raise the physical aspects of some boys who can certainly give us a big hand”.