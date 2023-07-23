Two brothers were found dead at home in Verona. It was the father who discovered the bodies of the two young men, aged 24 and 28, returning to the house yesterday evening. According to local media reports, the two brothers had gunshot wounds. According to initial hypotheses, it would be a murder-suicide. The agents of the Verona Flying Squad are investigating. The 24-year-old’s body was in the living room of the house, that of his brother in his room, next to a gun, legally held by the family.