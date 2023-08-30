Hellas Verona, 12 ultras arrested for drug dealing in the stadium during matches

Woe to Hellas Veronaor rather for his ultras: an operation by the Verona Police and the Central Operations Service has been underway since the early hours of today with the execution of 12 precautionary measures issued by the magistrate against members of certain groups of supporters of Verona, held responsible for possession and sale of cocaine inside the “Bentegodi” stadium.

The investigations also concern a bar in front of the stadium, a place intended for drug dealing during Hellas Verona’s home matches in the last Serie A championship.

