Milan wins 2-1 on the Verona field in the match valid for the tenth day of Serie A 2022-2023. The success allows the Rossoneri to climb to 23 points and remain 3 points behind the leaders Napoli. Verona remains at 5 points, in the very low areas of the standings.

The Italian champions unlocked the result in the 9th minute with Veloso’s own goal, who deflected Leao’s cross into his own goal. The provisional tie of the hosts arrives at 19 ‘. Not irresistible shot by Gunter, Gabbia intervenes in a clumsy way and mockery Tatarusanu: 1-1. Milan risks at the start of the recovery, Piccoli stamps the crossbar and Verona is close to the advantage. The Rossoneri increased pace and pressure, until the winning lunge in the 81st minute. Rebica triggers Tonali who, in front of Montipò, makes no mistake: 1-2.