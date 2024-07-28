Paris (dpa)

Frenchwoman Pauline Veron-Prvot has announced that she will retire from mountain biking and focus on road racing.

The French star’s statements came during the press conference following her coronation with the gold medal in the women’s cross-country race in the mountain bike competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Veron-Pervot spoke about her preparations for the Olympics, saying: “I was like a robot for several months in my own bubble, I didn’t talk to anyone, I was training, eating and sleeping, and now I will cry for a while.”

“I have nothing to say, I was in a bubble and now everyone is shouting my name, I won and I saw my family crying, it’s an indescribable feeling,” she added as the French cyclist crossed the finish line, raising her arms in celebration amid thousands of fans who were there to support her before raising her bike above her head at the finish line, after winning the Olympic gold she has been seeking for 10 years.

Veron-Brevoet finished 2 minutes and 57 seconds ahead of American Haley Batten, who passed Sweden’s Jenny Rissveds, the 2016 Rio Olympic gold medallist, on the final lap.