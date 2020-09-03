Verónica Yunkar, or Vero Cestsenk by her Achuar indigenous name, is a courageous woman. A woman who has taken control of her own biography. Vero’s fight is to improve the lives of the mothers of her community in the Ecuadorian Amazon and of their babies. This is your way of contribute to the defense of the jungle, which she supports with pride and determination.

“We’re women. Like the jungle. That is why we must be respected. We are sacred, like the jungle ”, he assures. But Vero’s job is complex. It tries to combine the sacred dimension of motherhood with the active improvement of the health of indigenous women.

Understanding the context in which her struggle as an Achuar woman takes place is fundamental to understanding the dimension of the work she carries out. Relatively recently, in the mid-twentieth century, between the 1940s and 1950s, the different peoples of their ethnic group went from living as nomadic hunter-gatherers to occupying pieces of jungle, cultivating plots of land and forming settled communities. Since the turn of the century, these communities have been growing very fast, and are adapting to this new way of life, while trying to avoid losing their strong identity in the process.

This occurs in Sharamentsa, an Achuar community, several hours by canoe from the end of a road under construction in the middle of the jungle. This infrastructure will break the isolation that has protected these communities until very recently. “The road is pure poison for us,” says José Peas, one of the leaders of this community. “We don’t want what they did there, in their cities. This is a green city. We want to continue with the dream of keeping it as it is and living the natural thing, not living technologically, “he continues.

At the moment, Sharamentsa is only accessible by canoe on the flowing Pastaza River or by air, with small planes that manage to land on its dirt track, built years ago by missionaries determined to evangelize even these remote territories.

Like other peoples, the founders of Sharamentsa have been adjusting to life in permanent settlements for just a few decades. A world where women necessarily acquire a new role and can begin to rethink their relationship with the male universe that totally dominates the governance of the community. Many symbolic barriers, cultural and psychological obstacles still persist. But one of the keys to this ongoing transformation lies in advancing in the improvement of everything related to reproductive health.

For Achuar women, reproduction has been and continues to be a sacred matter. “In the past, mothers gave birth in the jungle. They went alone, without any accompaniment ”says Vero. “The jungle had a healthy energy, that’s why they were going to give birth there. The child born on the farm had a lot of energy, and so did the mother. They went out because nobody saw them there, they were ashamed, they did not want to give birth in the house, full of people. For them, childbirth is something transcendent, which has to do with the energy of the jungle, with fertility “.

The grandmothers, mothers and sisters waited attentively to listen to the cry of the newborn. And only then did they come to cut the umbilical cord and assist the woman in labor. Giving birth would be a test of the woman’s strength and endurance. “Even today the Achuar are ashamed,” Vero continues, “but our project is very respectful. Try to convince them that assistance is the best for them, to protect them ”. Before, those who at the time of delivery were exhausted by daily loads, or anemic, or malnourished, or if the fetus was not in the correct position, or any complication arose, died in the trance, or perhaps later, because of an infection.

“When the women who left in labor took too long to return, after a time when they did not hear screams or anything, some mothers or mothers-in-law went to look for them in the farm. But sometimes the mother was already dead. That is why we want to help ”, she emphasizes. But changing this cultural practice takes time, it is not an immediate task. The custom of giving birth alone in the jungle refers to a recent time when these indigenous people lived as nomads in these primary forests. There, only the strongest, the best prepared to withstand the harsh conditions, survive and prosper.

But today this Darwinism loses its meaning. And this is where Vero comes in. “Now when we know that a woman is pregnant, we go to her house, we ask, ‘How do you feel? How is the baby growing? Or if she is abused. We try to talk, to help them ”.

Vero knows first-hand the problems of Achuar women. “Sometimes men have two wives, or three, or they are looking. Sometimes they hit, sometimes they are jealous. Pregnant women are hit too. That is why they sometimes get sick ”. Given this, he decided to reveal himself, to try a new path. Not having children. Instead, help other women have them safely, leaving behind violence, silencing.

A conscious decision

“I did not get married,” Vero assures, aware of the significance of her statement, “because I saw how my sisters, I even saw my mother, when I was a child, mistreated by their husbands. That’s why I told myself: I’m not going to get married quickly. I’d better go to study, to prepare, to defend myself. To be able to help women if they are being beaten. I like that families live well, without violence ”.

Vero’s decision then led her to join an international NGO training and empowerment program for indigenous women, within the framework of a project called Madres de la selva o Ikiama Nukuri, in his Achuar name. So she traveled, learned the trade with Mayan women in the Mexican Yucatan, and visited Peru to attend a congress and did internships at a city hospital.

Today, Vero not only assists women in Sharamentsa, but also travels to other Achuar communities, even further afield. She is already the coordinator for the entire Pastaza province. And he has trained Graciela, a colleague from the community, who follows in his footsteps, and who already accompanies women who request it when she is away.

But Vero’s decision has been to stay in Sharamentsa. And although the long absences to complete his training meant that, in the absence of the permanent fire that dries the pillars and the green roofs of these houses, his house accumulated so much humidity that it partially collapsed, he decided then to build another. In front of the old one, the incipient structure of the new construction can already be seen. These solid wood beams and crossbars symbolize the unequivocal will to remain in your community. Soon the new house will be standing.

Vero knows that her place is in her community: “My dream is to become a doctor, to finish studying. I am an Achuar woman and I want to work helping others like me, sisters, cousins, neighbors ”. On her land, the midwife cultivates the various traditional plants that complement modern medical instruments. “We sometimes use them for infections, which are very common in pregnancy. Or if the future mother has a cough, we use bush garlic, or if you have a headache or dizziness, so you can recover well ”.

Little by little, mothers manage to value the benefits, gain autonomy, convince their husbands of the advantages of health monitoring of pregnancy and childbirth. Despite obvious limitations, Vero acts with uncompromising determination. Improving the lives of women in the community and their children is a vital mission for her. For this woman, the future of the jungle and its defense also involves improving the living conditions of its inhabitants. If their mothers and babies are born and raised healthy and without violence, the life of the community will take a definitive step. But like any complex process, the result is not immediate. It will take time.

The story of Vero represents an important step in the history of Sharamentsa and the Achuar nationality. The new generations that are being born today, and who face the great challenge of making the jungle survive the multiple threats that surround it, already have the opportunity to come to a world in a safer and less hostile way.

“We are born like plants are born. And we are sacred, like them, ”says Vero, and there is a glint of emotion in his eyes. He notes that his commitment to motherhood and life, which embodies his way of defending that jungle to which he belongs, is already bearing its first fruits. And today, in Sharamentsa, there are already more mothers who are healthy and robust like the jungle itself. That virgin forest to which Vero has decided to give his whole life.

This report belongs to a series on forest defenders that started in Brazil and now continues in Ecuador. It is a project of openDemocracy / open democracy and has been carried out with the support of Rainforest Journalism Fund of the Pulitzer Center.

