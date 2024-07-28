Ashley Lohr and Antoine Guerlain talk outside the entrance to an organic vegetable greenhouse in South Royalton, Vermont.

It’s a farm called Hurricane Flats, and its owners and a growing group of young farmers in Vermont are trying to mitigate the effects of flooding and other extreme conditions. Last summer’s floods in Vermont cost farmers an estimated $70 million in agricultural losses, putting them in more debt, and because most of the state’s farms are small, most owners can’t afford crop or livestock insurance.

Farmers seek to protect their crops from flooding by creating a dense buffer zone of trees that forms a natural barrier between their farms and the river, which overflows with heavy rains and can cause devastating flooding. The area’s farmers have a disturbing precedent, more than a decade ago, when Hurricane Irene caused the river adjacent to their farms to overflow, causing severe damage and crop losses.

Now farmers are taking proactive steps to plant 35-foot-wide trees around their farms, reducing the risk of flooding. But more severe storms and floods have damaged farms, prompting new flood prevention measures and underscoring the impact of climate change on Vermont farmers. How do we protect our farms from flooding and storms? (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)