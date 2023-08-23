Vermin | Apples that have fallen to the ground attract rats to yards

Berries and fruit that have fallen to the ground can attract unwanted guests, such as rats, to yards and gardens.

In progress The current apple season can attract more rats than usual to yards and gardens, writes the city of Helsinki in its announcement.

The city reminds us that rats are pests. They can, among other things, contaminate food and damage structures by milling.

HS wrote in July about the swelling of the rat population in Helsinki. In the story, a research doctor at the University of Oulu Tuomas Aivelo said that the number of rats has increased in Helsinki over the years. According to Aivelo, one of the reasons for this is the food offered to the rats.

The information reminds us that the rats should not be offered food or shelter. Apples and other food suitable for rodents that have fallen to the ground must be collected from the yard immediately. Only a few apples should be placed in the property’s bio or mixed waste container at a time, so that it does not become too heavy to empty.

If the disposal is done by composting, the composter must be such that rodents cannot enter it. The condition of the composter must be monitored, as rats may gnaw holes in the bottom.

According to the release, apples can be taken to HSY’s (Helsinki region’s environmental services) Sortti stations for a fee. At the same time, you can also take other green waste from the garden and twigs to the station. Rodents use piles of leaves and twigs as shelters, so yards and gardens should be kept tidy.

Rats and other vermin are the responsibility of the owner or occupier of the property, so sightings of rats must be reported to the property manager or owner of the plot. Pest control should be carried out simultaneously in the area of ​​several properties, because rats usually occur in a large area.

You can fight rats in your own garden with traps or pesticides. When placing traps, it must be ensured that they do not pose a danger to children, domestic animals or other wild animals. Traps must be checked daily.

Pesticides intended for the control of rats can only be obtained and used by pest control professionals. In the case of a larger rat problem, it is recommended to consult a professional.

If necessary, the city’s environmental health unit provides advice on the responsibility of exterminating rats at: [email protected]