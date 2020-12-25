Team India star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal married famous choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma on 22 December. Both shared the photo on social media and gave good news to the fans. Since then, both have been sharing pictures of different ceremonies related to marriage on social media. Dhanashree Verma has shared a photo of himself and Chahal on Instagram story and congratulated the fans for Christmas. In this photo, Dhanashree’s head is seen with vermilion, mehndi and chuda in hand. Apart from this, both Dhanashree and Chahal have put on masks.

Dhanashree has taken this selfie in a car. After marriage, Dhanashree has revealed this first photo. Both have shared pictures of marriage, engagement and turmeric on social media, which has been well liked by the fans. Dhanashree and Chahal got engaged in August this year. Chahal then left for Dubai to participate in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chahal plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team in the IPL. Dhanashree did not accompany him to Dubai, but she also reached Dubai in the last round of the tournament.

Some pictures of both of them in Dubai also went viral. After this, Yuzvendra Chahal left for Team India with Australia. Chahal went to Australia for the limited overs series and returned home after the ODI and T20 International series.