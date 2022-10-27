Dutch police arrested three climate activists on Thursday after they attacked the painting The girl of the pearl (1665), by the Golden Age painter Johannes Vermeer. The work, protected by glass, has not been damaged, according to the Mauritshuis gallery, in the city of The Hague, where it is hanging. In a footage released on Twitter, two of the assailants can be seen approaching the canvas. One of them has what looks like glue in his hand and supports his head at the height of the turban worn by the model modeled by the artist. The other assailant then opens a can and pours the contents over his companion: a red product. He approaches the painting again while his companion shouts to the audience how they feel when they see something beautiful being apparently destroyed. The visitors ask him to shut up and they respond by saying that he should feel ashamed.

On the environmentalists’ t-shirts could be read the slogan “Just stop oil” (“just stop the oil”, in English), the same one that gives name to an environmental group in the United Kingdom that is behind most of the attacks of this nature registered in other museums. In The Hague, one of the protagonists has stuck his hand to the wall while crying out: “We are destroying the future of our children.” His partner, leaning on the painting, showed the glue to the public, and especially to the security personnel, when they tried to get him out of there. “Art is defenseless and the Mauritshuis gallery firmly rejects trying to damage it for whatever reason,” the center’s management said in a statement.

Although it is the first time that a famous work has been attacked in this way in the Netherlands, there have been similar actions in recent weeks against other famous paintings. Among them, The sunflowers, by Van Gogh, at the National Gallery in London, drizzled with tomato sauce. Or the mashed kick thrown against a painting from the series of the haystacks, by the French Impressionist painter Claude Monet, in the Bareberini Museum, Potsdam, southwest of Berlin. Or the cake rubbed against Mona Lisain the Louvre Museum, Paris. All these works were also protected by glass, and the assailants then stuck their hands to the wall. Dutch police have arrested the trio who entered the Mauritshuis gallery for “public violence against property”.

The girl of the pearl It is one of the best-known paintings in the history of art, and the fact that the sitter is still unknown adds to the drawing power of the portrait. It is small (44 centimeters by 39), and the girl turns to the viewer from a dark background. This work, and up to thirty more on loan from international museums, are being prepared for the largest retrospective dedicated to Vermeer in the history of another Dutch museum, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. The opening of that sample is scheduled for February 10, 2023.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter