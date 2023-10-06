FC Barcelona is a club in full renewal, beyond the fact that the culé team is already very advanced in this process and several of the players who a couple of years ago were seen only as children, such as Gavi, Pedri or the same Balde, right now they are several of the best on the planet. The culés continue hunting in the world market with the goal of obtaining the best jewels of this sport and for them to become figures of the institution in the long term.
More news about FC Barcelona
One of the players that Barcelona has liked for weeks is the new pearl of the Belgian midfield, Vermeeren, a youth player who has been making a lot of noise since last year, because despite being only 18 years old, he was key for Royal Antwerp to win. did with the league title and a place in the current Champions League. Their conditions are outstanding and their growth is exponential, so much so that they are receiving close monitoring from the culé team.
The newspaper Sport reports that people from Barcelona were present at Royal’s defeat against Shakhtar. Beyond the result against the Belgian team, Vermeeren’s performance left very good marks within Barcelona, and they consider that the youth is a midfielder with conditions of containment origin, but due to his physical abilities, he can play as an interior round trip. In addition, he has such a neat technique that culé viewers compare him to Iniesta or Xavi in their early careers.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Vermeeren #jewel #Belgium #Barcelona