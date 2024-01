Friday, January 26, 2024, 7:17 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The young Belgian midfielder Arthur Vermeeren, only 18 years old, is already a new player for Atlético, who will pay Antwerp close to 27 million euros if the variables for performance and titles are met. According to experts, these are the new sensations of…