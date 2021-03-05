Ilya Kiva, a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the Opposition Platform – For Life faction, called on the people of Ukraine to prepare for hunger.

According to him, the failed work of the team of the current President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to vaccinate the population led to the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The new lockdown and bans, which are already being prepared by the Cabinet headed by Shmyhal (Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal – Ed.), Will finally kill medium and small businesses. Preparing for hunger! ” – he wrote on Facebook on Thursday, March 4.

The day before, Denis Shmygal said that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic had begun in Ukraine.

According to the politician, the number of cases is increasing daily, and therefore Ukraine may return to the lockdown model. At the same time, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers stressed that society, entrepreneurs and authorities are “exhausted” by restrictions against the backdrop of a pandemic and vaccination is the only way out.

On March 1, Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratyuk said that the spread of coronavirus in the country is becoming more intense, Ukraine is entering the third wave of the pandemic. Kondratyuk stressed that the authorities of the country “pretend that everything is under control.” She called the rate of vaccination against coronavirus infection in the country scanty and unable to stop the spread of COVID-19.