Jaroslav Jelizniak, a member of parliament from the opposition, announced this decision via the Telegram application, saying that 313 deputies out of a total of 423 members of Parliament voted in favor of this decision.

Zelensky had used his right to reject an earlier draft of the bill and called for the “Z” and “V” symbols to be allowed on display in museums, libraries, scholarly works, textbooks and the like.

Neither of these letters exist in the Russian alphabet, but they have been used extensively, particularly on Russian military vehicles and equipment, to promote conflict objectives.

The new law prohibits the creation of non-governmental organizations that use the symbolism of the Russian war or undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty.

On Sunday, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine extended the period of imposing martial law in the country by another 90 days, or until August 23.