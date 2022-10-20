Cooking & Eating Vwo diploma in your pocket and student life about to start? Pien (18) chose a different path

Completing your pre-university education cum laude, that is of course very clever. However, there can also sometimes be a tragedy behind all those high numbers. This is also the case with 18-year-old Pien Wessels. After years of hard blocks, she takes a gap year and starts with ‘De Keuken van Pien’. ‘So delicious, that food simmering around you!’