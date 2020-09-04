Andrey Danilko, acting under the pseudonym Verka Serduchka, after a 12-year hiatus has released an English-language mini-album “Sexy”, reports RIA News…

As specified, it includes four compositions – the previously presented track “Make it rain champagne”, “Swedish lullaby”, “Sexy” and “Disco kicks”.

Talking about the new album, Danilko noted that he wants to give people sunshine with his songs in this dark year.

“We want everyone to dance and smile despite such a crazy time,” said the musician.

Verka Serduchka’s last album “Doremi doredo” was released in 2008.

