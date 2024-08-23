Producer Igor Kondratyuk accused Verka Serduchka of rejecting the Ukrainian language

Ukrainian producer Igor Kondratyuk accused Andrey Danilko, who performs under the stage name “Verka Serduchka”, of not wanting to speak his native Ukrainian language. This is about reported UNIAN agency.

According to Kondratyuk, Danilko is completely incompetent in political and linguistic matters, and by not wanting to sing in Ukrainian he is simply trying to protect himself from even greater criticism.

“Andrey Danilko is a brilliant actor, but I don’t care about his thoughts on philosophical, fundamental issues. He’s just covering for himself, he thinks his Russian-language work is wonderful,” Kondratyuk said.

Earlier it became known that Verka Serduchka was booed at a concert because of songs in Russian.