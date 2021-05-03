Washington (AFP) – US communications giant Verizon announced today, Monday, that it has reached an agreement with a fund to invest in private equity to sell the two internet stars Yahoo and AOL for five billion dollars.

The deal with the Apollo Global Management Fund also includes the entire Verizon Media unit, including the two brands’ advertising technology operations.

Verizon said in a statement that it would get $ 4.25 billion in cash from the Apollo Investment Fund, while $ 750 million would be in preference shares.

Verizon indicated that it maintains a 10 percent stake in the company, which remains under the management of CEO Guru Jaurapan upon completion of the deal, which is expected in the second quarter of this year.

Verizon acquired Yahoo in 2017 for about $ 4.5 billion, and merged it into its unit with AOL, which it acquired in 2015 in exchange for $ 4.4 billion from Time Warner.

However, the momentum of the two Internet icons in the first decade of the twenty-first century began to wane, as did their market share and advertising revenues, as Internet users turned to newer platforms, including Google and Facebook.