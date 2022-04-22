By Sonia Cheema and Eva Mathews

BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Verizon Communications saw a lower-than-expected loss of monthly phone subscribers in the first quarter, a sign that the U.S. carrier is benefiting from its large investments in expanding 5G services and new broadband networks.

The company on Friday reported a loss of 36,000 monthly phone customers in the quarter, compared with Factset’s estimates of a loss of 49,300.

Verizon said total revenue rose 2.1% to $33.6 billion in the three-month period, beating Wall Street’s estimate of $33.54 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Verizon won customers through bundled plans with more services. It has also seen steady growth in demand for fixed wireless access (FWA), or home broadband provided over a 5G network, in recent quarters.

Net income, however, fell 12.4% to $4.7 billion in the quarter.

Verizon updated its full-year performance forecast for wireless service revenue growth at the lower end of the previously forecast range of 9% to 10%.

