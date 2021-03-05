GFA Federal Credit Union in Gardner, Mass., has selected Joshua Brier as its next CEO. He will succeed Tina Sbrega, who has led the credit union since 2009 and is set to retire on April 2.

“We are very pleased to have this opportunity to appoint Joshua as president & CEO as we value his contributions to our success,” Gerald Bankowski, chief governance officer on the GFA board of directors, said in a press release. “He has demonstrated his commitment to our mission and core values since joining the GFA and we are confident that he will continue to ensure service to members and community engagement.”

Brier has been with the credit union for over two years as its executive vice president and chief operating officer, and has over 15 years of experience in the banking sector, including serving at Dime Bank and Bank of America.

“To say I am honored is an understatement,” Brier said in the release. “I have spent my career preparing for this opportunity and I am humbled the Board has placed their confidence in me to lead this organization and continue serving the membership and the community.”

GFA expanded its branch network and more than doubled its assets under Sbrega’s leadership, which included the purchase of Monadnock Community Bank in Peterborough, N.H. She formed the credit union’s wholly owned subsidiary, Lighthouse Biz Solutions, LLC, which serves legal cannabis businesses in the state, and Sbrega will retain a leadership role with that organization following her retirement.

NCUA call report data shows the credit union earned nearly $3.4 million last year, 13.6% improvement over its 2019 earnings, thanks to noninterest income growth, reduced expenses and lower charge-offs.