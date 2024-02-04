Ciro De Lollis took part in the last episode of Verissimo to talk about the last moments of his mother Sandra Milo's life

The son of Sandra Milo, Ciro De Lollis went to Verissimo to talk about the last moment he spent in the company of his mother before she died. The man spoke through tears.

The note actress she passed away on January 29th and it seems that the cause of her disappearance lies with one neoplasm discovered some time before.

very true: Ciro De Lollis guest of Silvia Toffanin talks about the last days spent with his mother

Some hours ago Ciro De Lollis he went to the studio of very true to give an interview to Silvia Toffanin. Unfortunately a few days ago her mother passed away Sandra Milo, famous Italian diva.

There loss of a parent is never easy, especially when there is no warning on the horizon. The man opened his heart to the Mediaset presenter, talking about the great Love who has always tied him to her.

We went to the clinic for hip pain. We had convinced her to have the surgery. They did some tests and then it turned out there was something in her lungs. She has never smoked in her life, but she was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer with metastasis. From there her ordeal began.

The disease that took Sandra Milo from life

Ciro then continued to talk about what happened in his life and that of Sandra Milo in the last months.

When I went to visit her in hospital she was a little less lucid because she was taking large doses of morphine. I held her hands until her last breath. She passed away on my son's birthday. I didn't want to let him break the news so as not to ruin it for him. My son often asked me about her.

Words full of pain but extremely sincere and touching. Ciro then said that he could count on her mother until the last moment. The only one Force what remains to man is his own son, the only one who allows him to survive such great pain.