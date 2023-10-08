Verissimo, guests and previews of the episode of 8 October 2023 on Canale 5

Today, Sunday 8 October 2023, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most followed talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Sunday 8 October 2023 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

Today, Sunday 8 October 2023, many guests will be guests in Silvia Toffanin’s studio. In particular we will see Al Bano, one of the most beautiful voices of Italian music. Michelle Hunziker will also be a guest to talk about her upcoming television commitments. Furthermore, in the studio, the charisma and timeless charm of Amanda Lear, the intense life of Marisa Laurito and Emanuel Lo, dance professor at Amici for the second year.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today’s episode – Sunday 8 October 2023 – of Verissimo live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Channel 5 starting from 4.30 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.