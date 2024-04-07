Verissimo, guests and previews of the episode of 7 April 2024 on Canale 5

Today, Sunday 7 April 2024, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most followed talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Sunday 7 April 2024 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

Today, Sunday 7 April 2024, many guests in Silvia Toffanin's studio. In the foreground a long interview with a queen of Italian music, Ornella Vanoni. At Verissimo the touching story of Gino Cecchettin, who is carrying on a battle in defense of women in the name of his daughter Giulia, killed in November by her ex-boyfriend, with a book entitled Dear Giulia. And Michele Bravi is still in the studio, judge of Amici di Maria De Filippi and coming out with a new album entitled Tu cosa vide Quando cui chiudi gli occhi. Family interview for the volcanic Tina Cipollari of Men and Women, on Verissimo with her sister Annarita. The roundup of the faces of Terra amara continues: this week it will be the turn of Altan Gördüm, the actor who plays the ruthless Haşmet Çolak.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today's episode – Sunday 7 April 2024 – of Verissimo live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Channel 5 starting from 4.30 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.