Verissimo, guests and previews of the episode of March 31, 2024 on Canale 5

Today, Sunday 31 March 2024, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo will be broadcast, the most followed talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Sunday 31 March 2024 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

Today, Sunday 31 March 2024, many guests in Silvia Toffanin's studio. In the foreground for the Easter episode, a special dedicated to “Big Brother”. After 197 days spent in her home, Silvia Toffanin will welcome Perla Vatiero for her first interview as the winner of this edition.

Furthermore, in the studio, with their journey, all the finalists: the second place Beatrice Luzzi and then, Rosy Chin, Massimiliano Varrese, Simona Tagli, Greta Rossetti, Letizia Petris and Sergio D'Ottavi. And then, in the special, space for friendships, emotions and love stories between the contestants, such as the one full of twists and turns between Perla and Mirko Brunetti. Finally, among the protagonists of this edition, Paolo Masella and Giuseppe Garibaldi will also return to Verissimo.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today's episode – Sunday 31 March 2024 – of Verissimo live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Channel 5 starting from 4.30 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.