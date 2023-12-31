Verissimo, guests and previews of the episode of 31 December 2023 on Canale 5

Today, Sunday 31 December 2023, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most followed talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Sunday 31 December 2023 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

Today, Sunday 31 December 2023, many guests in Silvia Toffanin's studio. We will see again when Selin Yeninci, who plays Saniye, and Uğur Güneş, who plays Yılmaz, were guests in the studio. There will then be space for Diletta Leotta, when as a guest on Verissimo she talked about her life as her mother. Do you remember the sweet moment of Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta, waiting for their first daughter. Finally Tina Cipollari and Gianni Sperti, iconic faces of Men and Women.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today's episode – Sunday 31 December 2023 – of Verissimo live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Channel 5 starting from 4.30 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.