Verissimo, guests and previews of the episode of 29 October 2023 on Canale 5

Today, Sunday 29 October 2023, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most followed talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Sunday 29 October 2023 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

Today, Sunday 29 October 2023, many guests will be guests in Silvia Toffanin’s studio. Space for Gerry Scotti, soon on Canale 5 with Io Canto Generation and making his debut as a writer with the book What you missed. Also guest is Anna Pettinelli, who returned to the Amici di Maria De Filippi school as a singing teacher. At Verissimo the intense story of Samira Lui, a contestant eliminated from Big Brother. Finally, after the statements released last week and Sophie Codegoni’s harsh reply on the end of their relationship, Alessandro Basciano returns to the studio to clarify his position.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today’s episode – Sunday 29 October 2023 – of Verissimo live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Channel 5 starting from 4.30 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.