Verissimo, guests and previews of the episode of 24 September 2023 on Canale 5

Today, Sunday 24 September 2023, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most followed talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Sunday 24 September 2023 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

Today, Sunday 24 September 2023, many guests will be guests in Silvia Toffanin’s studio. In particular we will see the honorable Maria Elena Boschi and the actor Giulio Berruti, for the first time together on TV to talk about their love story. Silvia Toffanin will then welcome Gerry Scotti, one of the most loved TV hosts, to the studio, soon on Canale 5 with “Io Canto Generation”. Anna Tatangelo will also be in the studio, with her story and talent. Also guests at Verissimo were Luciana Littizzetto and Paola Caruso.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today’s episode – Sunday 24 September 2023 – of Verissimo live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Channel 5 starting from 4.30 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.