Verissimo, guests and previews of the episode of 22 October 2023 on Canale 5

Today, Sunday 22 October 2023, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most followed talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Sunday 22 October 2023 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

Today, Sunday 22 October 2023, many guests will be guests in Silvia Toffanin’s studio. Space for the captain of Lazio and the national team Ciro Immobile. And again Sophie Codegoni to comment on the statements released by her former partner on Big Brother. Directly from the school of “Amici”, Rudy Zerbi, teacher for 14 years in Maria De Filippi’s talent show and portrait interview for Enzo Iacchetti.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today’s episode – Sunday 22 October 2023 – of Verissimo live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Channel 5 starting from 4.30 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.