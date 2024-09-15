Verissimo, guests and previews of the episode of September 15, 2024 on Canale 5

Today, Sunday 15 September 2024, at 4:30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo will be broadcast, the most followed talk show of the weekend hosted by Silvia Toffanin, an iconic face of the afternoon program. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Sunday 15 September 2024 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

Silvia Toffanin will welcome a great friend of Verissimo, Iva Zanicchi, who is dealing with the deep pain of losing her beloved partner Fausto Pinna this summer. On Verissimo, a touching interview with Eleonora Giorgi, with an update on her health. Cecilia Rodriguez and Ignazio Moser will relive the emotions of their wedding, celebrated last June. In the studio, there will also be a family interview for Raimondo Todaro with Francesca Tocca and their little Jasmine. And for fans of the series “My Home My Destiny 2”, Ibrahim Çelikkol, the actor who plays the character of Mehdi, will be on Verissimo.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch today’s episode – Sunday 15 September 2024 – of Verissimo live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Channel 5 starting at 4:30 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.