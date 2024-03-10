Verissimo, guests and previews of the episode of March 10, 2024 on Canale 5

Today, Sunday 10 March 2024, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most followed talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Sunday 10 March 2024 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

Today, Sunday 10 March 2024, many guests in Silvia Toffanin's studio. In the foreground, an intense portrait interview, beyond the political role, for Emma Bonino, who has been on the front line all her life with her battles for civil rights. One month after the death of Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy, his son Emanuele Filiberto will be in the studio to remember him.

And again, one of the absolute protagonists of this edition of Big Brother, Marco Maddaloni, who voluntarily left the reality show due to the death of his father-in-law, will be at Verissimo, with his wife Romina. Furthermore, with his story and his example, BigMama will be a guest, a revelation artist thanks to the success achieved at the last Sanremo. Finally, space for the friendship born on “Uomini e Donne” between Gemma and Ida.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today's episode – Sunday 10 March 2024 – of Verissimo live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Channel 5 starting from 4.30 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.