Verissimo, guests and previews of the episode of October 1, 2023 on Canale 5

Today, Sunday 1 October 2023, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most followed talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Sunday 1 October 2023 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

Today, Sunday 1 October 2023, many guests will be guests in Silvia Toffanin’s studio. In particular we will see Nek and Renga, two of the most beloved Italian singers, who started this fruitful artistic partnership. And again the divine Federica Pellegrini, one of the greatest Italian champions ever. Romina Power is also in the studio to talk about her spiritual journey to Medjugorje. And then Lino Banfi, who will soon debut as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars, and Cristiano Malgioglio, judge on Tale e Quale Show.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today’s episode – Sunday 1 October 2023 – of Verissimo live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Channel 5 starting from 4.30 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.