A new episode of was broadcast on Saturday 8 October very true, the program broadcast on Canale5 hosted by Silvia Toffanin. Among the many guests that the landlady welcomed into her living room, the interview with Manila Nazzaro who lashed out harshly against her ex-teammate Lorenzo Amoruso. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Manila Nazzaro vs. Lorenzo Amoruso. In the interview given in the living room of very true, the former Miss Italy indulged in a long outburst aimed at her ex-partner. The former gieffina revealed that the crisis with Lorenzo began after he left the house Big Brother VIP.

These were the words addressed to Silvia Toffanin regarding this affair:

He started using methods that were unacceptable to me. He knows very well that the truth why we broke up was extremely frequent and incorrect arguments […] I felt humiliated, denigrated, offended. And so were the people close to me. He told me that I wasn’t capable of doing things, that he wasn’t interested in what I did, in the book I had written…

Continuing with his speech, Manila Nazzaro he then revealed that:

I received a real shitstorm created by him for the sole attempt to get revenge on me in the media. For the fact that for the first time I made a decision and stuck with it to the end. The insults on social media started from him when he decided with a pseudo-friend to go live and declare that the reason why we broke up was so that I had another man and I had him before I even left him. Which is a huge lie.

Finally, in conclusion, the former gieffina declared:

He was the architect of a defamation campaign against me which hurt me, my children, my parents and the people close to me […] We are women and have the same right as men to make a decision. Men have the duty to respect it without inventing media revenge. Because this is what happened.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Lorenzo Amoruso will respond to Manila Nazzaro’s attack.