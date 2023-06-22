Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa

06/22/2023 – 1:46 am

Meta announced this week the arrival of Meta Verified in Brazil. Still in testing, the service provides the verified seal on Instagram and Facebook to content creators for BRL 55 per month.

Meta Verified was already available in other countries such as Australia, New Zealand, US, UK, Canada and India. Mark Zuckerberg’s company is not the first to have a paid verification seal. Twitter, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has been offering this type of service since the beginning of the year.

Meta Verified grants:

A blue verification stamp;

More fraud protection and proactive monitoring of fake accounts;

Support in Portuguese for when the content creator needs it.

“There will be no changes to Instagram and Facebook accounts that have been previously verified,” Meta said in a statement. “Long term, we want to create a subscription option for everyone, including creators, businesses and our community at large,” she added.

Mark Zuckerberg had previously said that he was planning to launch several new products that “would empower creators to be much more productive and creative”, while warning of the cost associated with supporting the technology to a large user base.

