It was 2015 when the careers in Formula 1 of Jean-Eric Vergne and Max Verstappen they met in Faenza at the wheel of the Red Bull. The Frenchman, after having played in three championships between 2012 and 2014 – with 51 total points – in fact lost the opportunity to continue in the Circus in favor of the Dutchman, who made his debut in the top flight at just 17 years of age. That, for Mad Maxwas the beginning of an adventure that led him to win a world title in 2021, while Vergne found fortune in Formula Ewhere he won two consecutive titles, still becoming the only one to have won more than one world championship in the 100% electric single-seater category.

Having therefore experienced two series such as Formula E and F1, the transalpine – now standard bearer of the DS – knows what are the main differences between the two series, explained directly by the driver to the media shortly before the Berlin E-Prix – also closed in 2nd place – emphasizing above all the greater work spent on the simulator in Formula E: “Sometimes you win races and you don’t know what exactly you did to deserve them – he has declared – and in still others you don’t win and you don’t know what you did wrong. I believe the secret is to just focus on yourself to maximize your package, which is very hard work. We spend a lot of time working with engineers in the factory, spending many days in the simulator. In fact, I work a lot more than I did in Formula 1, and I know that Formula E drivers pass a lot more time to the simulator of any other category“.

Differences so evident that, again according to Vergne, they would be such that they could also put Max Verstappen in difficulty in the event that the Dutchman decides to move to Formula E: “I tell you one thing – he added – in all honesty, if I raced in Formula 1 against him, I wouldn’t beat him. He is clearly at the top of the Circus, and he might as well be unbeatable. But if he switched to Formula E, it wouldn’t be, I could bet. Here – he closed with a joke – I think I’m the best “.

In addition, again with regard to Formula E, Vergne is getting closer to experimenting with the new single-seater Gen3which will make their debut next season with more power than the cars currently present: “I think it’s a big step forward – commented – But I wonder how the races will take place. There will be a huge amount of energy savings, so it will be very interesting for us. It is a new challenge, and together with the team we are already asking ourselves many questions about how to do things. It’s a very emotional moment, it’s going to be a very fast and fantastic car to drive, so it’s a big step forward. Already this year the races are a bit cleaner, and I like it, but for next year I don’t know what it will be like, but I hope there will be less ‘bumper cars’ ”.