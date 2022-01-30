The second ePrix of the eighth season of Formula E held in Ad Diriyah in Saudi Arabia awarded Edoardo Mortara, who won ‘escorted’ by Safety Car as the race ended in neutralization following the knockout of Alexander Sims’ Mahindra. The English driver ended up against the barriers and after some impasse the Race Direction sent the Safety Car on the track which was unable to return to the pits in time before the end of the countdown due to the difficulties in removing the car. Sims.

The pilots suddenly found themselves having to discard the crane that had entered the track to retrieve the car that had remained stationary. “I’m still in shock at what happened at the end of the ePrix – commented Jean Eric Vergne on Twitter – the management of the situation by the Race Direction has been decidedly revisable. They let a crane enter the track, Safety practically stopped at the exit of a blind corner and we did not receive the slightest indication via radio of what was happening. It seems that people don’t want to learn from the mistakes of the past ”.

On the other hand, analyzing the performance on the track over the two days of racing, Vergne underlined that although the loot collected has never been the protagonist, it represents the best start to the championship of the last seasons: “It is obvious that it is difficult to be happy with an eighth and a sixth place, but we had never started so well in the first round of the season. I can’t wait to race in Mexico to take some steps forward ”.