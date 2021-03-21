It was the day and Vergil Ortiz did not disappoint. The 22-year-old American prospect was facing the test that could vindicate him to the world. After a well-run career, knocking out his 16 previous rivals, it was his turn against Maurice hooker. The former world champion was a touchstone to get the moment of maturity that he has. You can take the next step. The exam was passed with tuition. Smashed Hooker, knocked him out in the seventh round (won the WBO International welterweight) and then put on the show. He is a boy of his time. Terence Crawford, WBO welterweight champion, and Errol Spence, WBC and IBF monarch, were present in Dallas. He won and asked. It was what he had to do. “I’m looking at you, Bud. I want the fight with Terence Crawford“he snapped as the one from Nebraska approached the ring making a move to go up.

Ortiz only understands boxing in one way: getting into rhythm and moving forward. Hooker is comfortable boxing backwards and imposing distance. When he wanted to give account, he was exchanging starting blows. Vergil squeezed and didn’t loosen. The first six minutes of fighting were tremendous. The prospect landed a ton of punches, at all heights, and Hooker showed endurance. In the third round, the former super lightweight world champion was able to put a little more distance and connected, that made him improve, although the round went to Vergil. The prospect hit very hard and when they both planted the difference was clear.

Ortiz did not stop. He put his guard up, walked determinedly, and nailed his hands. Hooker countered judiciously, but Vergil is talented and physical. The rhythm that he imposed was very high. A lot of work and all very powerful. Despite this, Hooker did not give the fight away. In the fourth round he hunted a right counter that hurt Ortiz. The impetus got the better of her, because when she wanted to, she brilliantly took her hands off her waist. Vergil’s punishment was adding in the body of his opponent, who in the fifth began to have a hard time because of the work he did to the body. The prospect impressed: He landed 36% of his punches and 43% of the power shots he attempted.. An atrocity. Vergil is not looking for the KO, but he had broken his opponent and it was obvious what was going to happen. At the end of the sixth round, Ortiz landed a low left and finished off with an up drive. His opponent got up … but he was very touched. In the seventh, with a good right up (after breaking him down again since the round started), he turned around, put his knee on the floor and didn’t get up anymore (he complained of a right hand injury at the end). A roller named Vergil Ortiz had run over him.

Seniesa Estrada ends the reign of Anabel Ortiz

The night was one of prospects, since in the co-star duel of the night another promise shone. It was Seniesa Estrada, who was proclaimed the WBA world champion of minimum weight by defeating Anabel Ortiz, who had been wearing that belt since 2013. The fight only had one side. The American won with clarity and sent the Mexican to the canvas in the second round. She worked with the jab, was aggressive and always hit hard. Only the hardness of the ‘Wasp’ caused the duel to reach the cards, where the new champion swept: 99-90, 100-89 and 100-89.