The Milanese from Alpecin-Deceunink wins the high altitude finish in Sauris: the Italian calendar will race in September. Galimberti leader of the general

Who knows if even the professional critics, those who contested the cycling route of Luca Vergallito (winner of the Zwift Academy 2022 and therefore of a two-year professional contract), will still have something to say. Because the Milanese from Alpecin-Deceuninck, born in 1997, in this first season as a pro with the Development team is proving to be ready to race on a permanent basis in the World Tour. And to be a “true rider” is the definition that insiders reserved for those who have earned the respect and consideration of all.

SUPERIORITY’ — “Il Bandito” achieved his fifth success of the season in the third and penultimate stage of the Giro del Friuli, the most complex with an altitude finish in Sauris. Vergallito on the last climb got rid of the competition from Edward Ravasi, who had to give up in the last 3 km, and crossed the finish line alone. The new leader of the general is Francesco Galimberti. See also Women's Federal Cup: Boca and UAI Urquiza, the finalists

THE NEXT STEP — “I hadn’t raced for more than a month and in the last week it didn’t even seem like I was at the top – commented Vergallito – but today I felt good. I knew this stage well because I had tried it a few weeks ago, a shame about the general classification, now gone after Saturday’s break”. Beyond today’s success, Vergallito is expected to have a very intense season finale, which will probably open the doors to the World Tour on a permanent basis for him in 2024. “After the Tour of Luxembourg, I will do the Italian races of the World Tour, I’m happy to how do I get there”.