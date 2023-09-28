It won’t be a fall that will change the opinion on Luca Vergallito’s first pro season, which remains absolutely positive. But the asphalt of the Agostoni Cup ended early the year of the Milanese Alpecin-Deceuninck, among the most awaited in this final of 2023 which should have seen him protagonist of the Italian calendar.

“MY FAULT”

The fall occurred during the third lap of Agostoni, downhill from Colle Brianza towards S. Maria Hoe. Vergallito did it all alone: ​​”I closed the handlebars too much in a hairpin and lost the front. It’s a shame because I was fine.” The hospital report is merciless: broken collarbone, operation will follow (in Brescia or Belgium). The “Bandit” will be able to return to the beloved reels relatively soon, but at that point the sights will be set towards 2024.