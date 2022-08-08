Jordan Veretout is now officially a new footballer of the Marseille. The French midfielder, through a long post shared on his social profiles, wanted to greet and thank the Rome for the years spent in the capital: “Good morning Romanist people. It’s time to say goodbye. After 3 exciting seasons, a new challenge awaits me “. Thus begins the farewell message of Veretout which then continues recalling the victory in Conference League last May: “I will never forget these years spent with you. By far the most intense years of my career. In Rome I won a European Cup and joined the French national team. And all of this in large part thanks to you. I thank the Roma people for the incredible support, Rome is a city that sends chills, the top for football. Together we have shared many wins and losses but rest assured that I have never cheated. I have always given my best. You have allowed me to achieve my goals “. The class of ’93 he ends by thanking all the members of the team who supported him during the adventure in the capital: “Thanks to the club, to the managers for their trust, thanks to my various coaches, my teammates, my “Warriors”, my brothers. I will never forget you!”.